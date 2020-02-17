Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Cut by William Blair

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SS&C Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

