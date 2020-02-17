Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the retailer will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52. Target has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Target by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,721,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.