Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Quidel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Quidel’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $80.40 on Monday. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

