Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Shares of RPD opened at $55.23 on Friday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,080 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 74.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 107.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

