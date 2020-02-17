Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.46.

Shares of H opened at C$29.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.96. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$20.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion and a PE ratio of -126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

