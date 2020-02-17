Raymond James Reiterates “C$20.00” Price Target for Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

ADN opened at C$17.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.59. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$15.52 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 109.76%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.