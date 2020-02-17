Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

