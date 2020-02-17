Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $24,800.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $24,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $25,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $9.95 on Monday. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Reading International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reading International by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Reading International by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

