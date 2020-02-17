Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Redfin (RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Redfin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Redfin had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/24/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Redfin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

12/24/2019 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $31.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

