Research Analysts Offer Predictions for COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.39.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $61.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $61.21.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

