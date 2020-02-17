Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Retrophin alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $173,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter worth $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at $70,000.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $16.58 on Monday. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.