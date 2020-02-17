Reviewing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 25.72%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $43.01, indicating a potential downside of 14.12%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties N/A N/A N/A $2.94 14.50 Community Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.59 31.50

Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Cousins Properties on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

