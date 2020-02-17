RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RGC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Nester bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,321 shares of company stock valued at $34,268 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in RGC Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 56,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.