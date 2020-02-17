Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €125.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.80 ($127.67).

RHM stock opened at €97.80 ($113.72) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €90.50 ($105.23) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

