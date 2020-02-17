Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $130.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average is $133.74. Roku has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,613 shares of company stock worth $13,999,835 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Roku by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Roku by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

