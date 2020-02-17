Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $11.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

NYSE:RCL opened at $113.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

