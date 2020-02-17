Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,934.80

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,934.80 ($25.45) and last traded at GBX 1,941.20 ($25.54), with a volume of 678868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,947.20 ($25.61).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,268.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

