RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 22,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 37.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup cut shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James raised shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RPC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 456,249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

