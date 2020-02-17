RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 698,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE RPM opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. RPM International has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPM. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

