RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.59 ($36.74).

RWE opened at €33.35 ($38.78) on Thursday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.40.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

