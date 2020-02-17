Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

RYAAY opened at $91.87 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

