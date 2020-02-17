Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:STNG opened at $22.82 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

