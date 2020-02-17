SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 830 ($10.92). Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGRO. HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 870.57 ($11.45).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 935 ($12.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 926 ($12.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 899.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 836.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.