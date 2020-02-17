Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

SHLX stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after buying an additional 4,086,167 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 633.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 1,011,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 306,559 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 137,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 127,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.