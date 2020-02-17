Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $179,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,976 over the last ninety days.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from to in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.