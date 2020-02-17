Shopify’s (SHOP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $600.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

SHOP stock opened at $531.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.66. Shopify has a 12-month low of $173.71 and a 12-month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

