Short Interest in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Increases By 6.5%

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,489. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $67.45.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

