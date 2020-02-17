Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Declines By 7.6%

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 541,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,605.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 83.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

