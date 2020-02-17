Short Interest in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Rises By 5.9%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 759,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

R has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,337,000 after buying an additional 440,942 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,340,000 after buying an additional 608,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,807,000 after buying an additional 222,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

