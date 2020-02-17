Short Interest in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Declines By 7.5%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,200 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 726,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,545,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,545,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 160,085 shares of company stock worth $1,088,965. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $2,128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $10,483,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

