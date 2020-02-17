Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBNY. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.07. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $111.91 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 688,888 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 178,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 794.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.