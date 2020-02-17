Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.11 Million

Brokerages expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post sales of $223.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.00 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $123.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $860.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $851.00 million to $871.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $977.68 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $986.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nomi Ghez bought 21,275 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,961 shares of company stock worth $859,558. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,969,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $24.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

