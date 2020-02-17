SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SITE opened at $105.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $106.32.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $946,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,892.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $4,765,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.