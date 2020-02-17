SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Update

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

