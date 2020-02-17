Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,898.50 ($24.97).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,819 ($23.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,864.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,830.40. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,417 ($18.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

