So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.60 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.65.

SY stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that So-Young International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,037,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at $23,722,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at $8,028,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 3,401,863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 374,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,321,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

