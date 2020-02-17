Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of SBSI opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 172.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.