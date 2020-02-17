Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

