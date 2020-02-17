Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SPI opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Spi Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

