Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,053,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 361,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 113,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

