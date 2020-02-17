St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,351 ($17.77) to GBX 1,344 ($17.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,162.30 ($15.29).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,188 ($15.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

