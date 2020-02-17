Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) COO Buys $44,900.00 in Stock

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) COO Jeffrey S. Hammond bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00.

SGU stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Star Group LP has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $10.25.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Star Group by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Star Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Star Group by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

