STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

STM opened at $31.23 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 538,440 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

