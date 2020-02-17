Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLF. CSFB set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.42.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$66.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1,311.69, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$47.03 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total value of C$1,703,322.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,938,754.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,778.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

