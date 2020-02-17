Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by Evercore from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.42.

SLF opened at C$66.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$47.03 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a quick ratio of 1,311.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$5,117,636.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,778.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

