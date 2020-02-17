SunTrust Banks Comments on Centurylink Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centurylink in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centurylink’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Centurylink has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

