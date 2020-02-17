Svb Leerink Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Friday, February 14th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.15) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price target (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $102.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,140. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

