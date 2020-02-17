Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

TRHC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $222,512.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,073.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,343,135.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,313 shares of company stock worth $4,056,536 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.