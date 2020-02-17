Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGE opened at $22.30 on Monday. Tallgrass Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

