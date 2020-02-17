Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 52,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days. Approximately 60.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 46,513 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 538.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 69,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 254,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

